Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 29,982 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT remained flat at $50.35 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,781 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.