Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,581,956. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.47. 19,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,727. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $296.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

