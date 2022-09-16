Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $3.34 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Shares of HON traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.71. The stock had a trading volume of 82,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.