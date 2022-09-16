Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 649.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 64.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 45.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $282.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.80. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

