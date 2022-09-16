Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Mastercard by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.2 %

Mastercard stock traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.30. The stock had a trading volume of 39,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $302.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.33.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

