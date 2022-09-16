Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Compass Point cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TFC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.63. 80,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,495. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

