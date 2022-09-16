Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 3,688 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 178,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,517,563. The company has a market capitalization of $166.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.