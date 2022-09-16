Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 3,688 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
NYSE:WFC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 178,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,517,563. The company has a market capitalization of $166.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
