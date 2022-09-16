Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Up 292.3% in August

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 292.3% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:IIF opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.91. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

