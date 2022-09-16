Morgan Stanley Trims Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Target Price to $13.00

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RENT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.91.

NASDAQ RENT opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. Rent the Runway has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $212.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82.

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 76.30% and a negative return on equity of 227.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rent the Runway will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $42,786.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 17,744 shares of company stock valued at $80,913 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Rent the Runway by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Rent the Runway by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

