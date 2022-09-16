M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 498 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,198,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,556,000 after purchasing an additional 44,185 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after buying an additional 1,668,645 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 673,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,770,000 after buying an additional 22,391 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,207,553 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.07.

