M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $90.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.