MTC Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MTC Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $334,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.8% in the second quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 43,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after buying an additional 15,836 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,051,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $234.67 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.37.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

