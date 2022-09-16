MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,600 shares, an increase of 201.9% from the August 15th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of MTNOY stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 32,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. MTN Group has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mobile telecommunications industry. The company provides data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, wholesale, and interconnect and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also offers network as a service, which include subsea cables providing international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks.

