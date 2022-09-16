Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 7,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Medtronic by 493.0% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 139,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT remained flat at $90.62 during trading on Thursday. 5,960,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,053,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $85.66 and a 1 year high of $132.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.42. The stock has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

