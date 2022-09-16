My Personal CFO LLC Takes $3.12 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000. Kimberly-Clark accounts for 2.8% of My Personal CFO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

KMB stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.28. 23,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,170. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

