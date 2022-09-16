MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Cowen

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Cowen from $22.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance
NYSE MYTE opened at $12.26 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
