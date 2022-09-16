MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Cowen

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Cowen from $22.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

NYSE MYTE opened at $12.26 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.0% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.