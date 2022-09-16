Nabox (NABOX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $503,453.00

Nabox (NABOX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, Nabox has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Nabox has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $503,453.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nabox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nabox alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 215.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,984.88 or 0.25347581 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 589.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00104045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00842172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Nabox Coin Profile

Nabox was first traded on June 15th, 2021. Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,731,091,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet. Nabox’s official website is nabox.io.

Nabox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nabox is a Cross-chain DeFi wallet with DID capabilities built for Web 3.0. Built on the cross-chain friendly NULS blockchain, Nabox enables seamless transactions and swaps across various chains via NerveNetwork technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nabox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nabox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nabox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nabox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nabox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.