Nancy Hood Sells 2,934 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CMO Nancy Hood sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $17,486.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,579.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nancy Hood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

On Monday, September 12th, Nancy Hood sold 116 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $660.04.

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

1stdibs.Com stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.87. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIBS. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter worth $6,801,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 143.1% in the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 969,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 570,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 514,489 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter worth $5,839,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 155.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 442,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

About 1stdibs.Com

(Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.