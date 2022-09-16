National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NATI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

National Instruments Price Performance

NATI traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $38.73. The company had a trading volume of 844,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,156. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.49. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $45.98.

Insider Transactions at National Instruments

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $192,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,779.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $192,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,779.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $438,050. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Instruments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 77.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,525,000 after buying an additional 2,087,386 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 97.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in National Instruments by 19.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 14.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after buying an additional 76,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in National Instruments by 126.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 14,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Read More

