National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $183.30

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $183.30 and last traded at $183.30, with a volume of 50 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.99 and a 200 day moving average of $203.60. The firm has a market cap of $672.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.70 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. CX Institutional bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000.

About National Western Life Group

(Get Rating)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.