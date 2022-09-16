Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Performance
Shares of Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55.
Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%.
