Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Performance

Shares of Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55.

Get Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 alerts:

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.