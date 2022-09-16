nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.50 million-$403.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.49 million. nCino also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.03–$0.02 EPS.

NCNO stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,636. nCino has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 0.78.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,468.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,468.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,677.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,108 shares of company stock worth $1,021,440. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 29.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in nCino by 36.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

