Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases 965 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RTX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.
Raytheon Technologies Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
