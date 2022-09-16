Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 55,824 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,824 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $94.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $395.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

