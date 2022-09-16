Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 900 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,114 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.04.

Shares of MCD opened at $253.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.82. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.