New Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 978,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,801,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 11.5% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. New Capital Management LP owned 0.47% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 222,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 71,228 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 61,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,698. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08.

