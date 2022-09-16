New Capital Management LP Sells 13,072 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

New Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,072 shares during the quarter. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.2% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 57,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 43,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,071,054. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Several research firms have commented on CSX. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

