New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 4,788 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.10. 42,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,193. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81.

