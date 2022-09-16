New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,395 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,926,000 after acquiring an additional 257,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,114,000 after purchasing an additional 406,793 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,593 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,767,000 after purchasing an additional 332,568 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.72. 92,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,540. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.07 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.33.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.