New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 195 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $5.14 on Friday, reaching $353.54. 235,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,287,638. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.25.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.