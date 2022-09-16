New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,062 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF makes up 2.7% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,257. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14.

