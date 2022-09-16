New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 5,690 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

VWO stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 621,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,509,553. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

