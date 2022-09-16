New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Shares Gap Down to $3.67

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 3.67, but opened at 3.51. New Found Gold shares last traded at 3.57, with a volume of 1,559 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of New Found Gold in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $629.40 million and a P/E ratio of -7.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 3.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Found Gold

About New Found Gold

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFGC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in New Found Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,391,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 332,190 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in New Found Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in New Found Gold by 19.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in New Found Gold during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

