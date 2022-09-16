New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Shares Gap Down to $3.67

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 3.67, but opened at 3.51. New Found Gold shares last traded at 3.57, with a volume of 1,559 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of New Found Gold in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
New Found Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $629.40 million and a P/E ratio of -7.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 3.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Found Gold
About New Found Gold
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Found Gold (NFGC)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.