Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 13490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.
Specifically, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
Newell Brands Price Performance
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Newell Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newell Brands (NWL)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.