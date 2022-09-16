Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 13490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Specifically, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

