Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $69.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 57.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

NYSE:NEM traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.75. 519,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,730,778. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.83. Newmont has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $489,639,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,167 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Newmont by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,294 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

