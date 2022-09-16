NewYorkCoin Market Cap Hits $829,715.94 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded up 41.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $829,715.94 and approximately $946.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00283059 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001096 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002489 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00025662 BTC.

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.net. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining.Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

