Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading 1.7% Higher

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.38. 52 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 149,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $708.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62.
Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.
