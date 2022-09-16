Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading 1.7% Higher

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.38. 52 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 149,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $708.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 329,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $1,508,000. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

