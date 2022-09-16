NextCapital Advisers Inc. Acquires 61,177 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,170,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,177 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 16.1% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $830,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,882 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.84. 271,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,081,443. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.31. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.84 and a 52 week high of $116.25.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

