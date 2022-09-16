Nexus Investment Management ULC Purchases 750 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 648.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.22.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $218.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.19. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.