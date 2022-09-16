NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Bath Savings Trust Co’s 9th Largest Position

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 2.9% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $104.42. The stock had a trading volume of 94,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,816. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average of $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $163.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.42.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

