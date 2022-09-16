NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $124.00 at Cowen

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC cut their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.42.

NKE opened at $105.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average is $117.04. NIKE has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,045,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $340,968,000 after buying an additional 60,932 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 191,892 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,983,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

