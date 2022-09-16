Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading Up 2.6%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) shares were up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $18.84. Approximately 127,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,448,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

Nordstrom Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.26.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 665,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 111,669 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 91,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

