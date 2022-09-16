NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NLOK. TheStreet cut NortonLifeLock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 565.66% and a net margin of 30.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,147,000 after buying an additional 1,344,188 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,179,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,333,000 after buying an additional 170,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,285,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,497,000 after buying an additional 1,248,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,944,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,050,000 after buying an additional 953,733 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,623,000 after buying an additional 1,488,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

