Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,600 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the August 15th total of 97,200 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Nova LifeStyle Stock Performance

NVFY opened at $0.74 on Friday. Nova LifeStyle has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 144.99% and a negative return on equity of 79.61%.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

