NRG Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 13,047 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 439% compared to the average daily volume of 2,420 call options.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NRG Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 402,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in NRG Energy by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 530,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 275,250 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,933,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,306,000 after purchasing an additional 59,080 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NRG traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 90,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,326. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. NRG Energy has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.