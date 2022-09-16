Numeraire Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $94.24 million and approximately $24.93 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for $16.00 or 0.00081103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Numeraire Coin Profile

NMR is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Numeraire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. Telegram | Vimeo | YouTube Whitepaper Forum “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

