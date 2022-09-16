NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. Marvell Technology comprises about 1.0% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 40.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $45.46. The stock had a trading volume of 415,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,195,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.22.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.