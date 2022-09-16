NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,980,000 after buying an additional 1,091,672 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,726,000 after buying an additional 373,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $321,888,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,097,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,865,000 after acquiring an additional 207,260 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.50. 29,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,451. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.79 and a beta of 1.81. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $305.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.35.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.42.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
