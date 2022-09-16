NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 1,081 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,959 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 170,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.91 and a beta of 1.23.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

