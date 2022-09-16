NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 716 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 32,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $257.74. 6,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,313. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.33. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.42 and a 52 week high of $434.14. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 0.61.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.33.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

